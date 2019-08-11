|
|
PERRY, HELEN
84, of Narragansett and formerly of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Friday August 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward Perry. Born in Bellingham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha (Beauregard) Boiteau. She loved to spend time at the beach with her family. She is survived by her children, Deborah Richard and her husband Gregory, and Sandra Richard and her husband Paul, her sister, Laurie Jasa, her grandchildren, Gregory, Bryan, and Caitlin Richard. She also leaves a great grandson, Gregory Michael Richard. The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Saint Jean The Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the of RI, 245 Waterman Street, #306, East Providence, RI, 02906, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019