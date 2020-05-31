SINGMAN, HELEN R. (GERMANO)
, 89, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at South County Hospital in South Kingstown, RI. She was the beloved wife of John Singman for 58 years until his passing in 2010. Born in West Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Angela (Rossi) Germano.
Helen retired from Metropolitan insurance Company where she worked for many years as a Personnel Specialist. Afterwards, she worked alongside her husband and son in the family business at Porch & Patio.
She is survived by one son: Brian Singman and his wife Carla of Exeter, RI; two grandsons: Michael and Jeffrey Singman, a sister Susan Ray and her husband Larry and niece Melissa Ray.
Due to the restriction from the current health crisis, her burial will be private at the RI Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Boulevard Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886-2213. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.