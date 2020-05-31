Helen R. (Germano) Singman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SINGMAN, HELEN R. (GERMANO)
, 89, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at South County Hospital in South Kingstown, RI. She was the beloved wife of John Singman for 58 years until his passing in 2010. Born in West Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Angela (Rossi) Germano.
Helen retired from Metropolitan insurance Company where she worked for many years as a Personnel Specialist. Afterwards, she worked alongside her husband and son in the family business at Porch & Patio.
She is survived by one son: Brian Singman and his wife Carla of Exeter, RI; two grandsons: Michael and Jeffrey Singman, a sister Susan Ray and her husband Larry and niece Melissa Ray.
Due to the restriction from the current health crisis, her burial will be private at the RI Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Boulevard Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886-2213. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved