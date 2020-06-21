"Ultimately the bond of all companionship whether in marriage or in friendship is conversation" Oscar Wilde.
I will miss you Helen. Ending our phone conversations started over 60 years ago makes me sad but they also leave me wonderful memories. You were such a staple in my life always there to listen.
FLYNN, HELEN REYNOLDS
88, only child of Maryellen Sheridan and Thomas Reynolds of County Westmeath, Ireland, born in New York City and raised in the South Bronx. Helen is pre-deceased by her husband Joseph and survived by Owen Baker-Flynn and his wife Laurie Baker-Flynn of San Francisco, Maura Flynn of Wakefield and Maryellen Flynn-Martin of Cranston, and the late Liam Flynn. She had four grandchildren, Austen Martin and Tyler Martin of Texas, Sara Baker-Flynn of Somerville, Massachusetts, and Dylan Baker-Flynn of San Francisco.
"I wish to thank all the people who enriched my life; my children, my grandchildren, yoga teachers, Irish Set Dance teachers, the book clubs, the Ursuline nuns of St. Jerome's Elementary School in the Bronx, the late Norma Goldberg, and the late Mayor Vincent Cianci who made Providence a livable city."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA and the McAuley Ministries.
There will be a celebration for her life, probably in July or August when things open up a little more and when her children get their acts together.
For more information on Helen go to www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.