CHAGNON, HELEN S. (PODGURSKI)
95, of Indian Land, SC, formerly of West Warwick, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of the late Charles E. Chagnon, Capt. West Warwick Police Dept. (Ret.). Born in West Warwick, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Magiera) Podgurski.
Mrs. Chagnon was employed as an assembler at Amtrol for many years until retiring. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church.
Helen was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. All who knew her called her Babcie. She had such a warm and loving presence that captured so many people. For many years she enjoyed being part of her Church organizations, doing crafts, and always loved spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann D. Joseph & Paul of Indian Land, SC and Elaine C. Darnall & Mike of Charlotte, NC; a son, Richard C. Chagnon & Jean of West Greenwich; five granddaughters; six great grandchildren and three siblings, Rose Augustowski, Olympia Hattoy, and Vincent Podgurski. She was the sister of the late Mary Lesniak, Veronica Benoit, Bernice Gough, Frank J. and James A. Podgurski.
In the spring, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington Street, Coventry, with interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020