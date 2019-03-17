|
SAPKOWSKI, HELEN (O'BRIAN)
88, formerly of North Scituate, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Pawtucket Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph Sapkowski and daughter of the late John and Helen (Carey) O'Brian.
Helen was born in Cranston, where she lived until moving to North Scituate in 1969. Mrs. Sapkowski is survived by her son, Brien Sapkowski and her brother Albert O'Brian. She was also the sister of the late Jack and Fred O'Brian.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10am in the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave., Providence, RI.
Burial will be private. www.rifuneral.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019