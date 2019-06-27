|
|
Collins, Helen V.
Collins, Helen V. (Wetzel)
91, of Matunuck (formerly of Warwick) passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She will be forever remembered by her beloved husband of 68 years and best friend William F. Collins. She is survived by her loving children; William Collins Jr., Patricia Noel and her late husband Glenn, and Joanne Mitchell and husband Stephen. She leaves three granddaughters; Kristen Noel, Breana and Katelyn Mitchell.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Albert and Mary (McLaughlin) Wetzel she is predeceased by two brothers, Albert and John Wetzel and a sister, Dorothy Feeney.
Helen was a homemaker and loved to cook- she made sure no one who came to her house ever left hungry. She enjoyed listening to Irish music while she prepared Sunday dinner. Helen also loved to play poker, often hosting family and friends late into the night. She enjoyed trips to Foxwoods to play the slots and was an avid reader.
The Funeral will be held Monday July 1, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am in the St. Romuald Chapel, 61 Atlantic Avenue in Matunuck. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Relatives and friends are invited, and my call Sunday from 3-6 PM. For guest book and condolences please visit. www.averystortifuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 27, 2019