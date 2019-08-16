|
PAPA, Helen V.
Cumberland,
Helen V. Papa, 97 passed away on Thursday in the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Papa. They were married for more than 60 years.
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late John and Louise (Brayman) Manion. She resided in Cumberland for over 70 years, previously residing in Central Falls.
Helen was a devout Catholic who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, knitting and crocheting. She was a fabulous seamstress who spent much of her time making things for others.
She was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church, Cumberland and a member of the Cumberland Senior Center and the Royal Travelers.
Mrs. Papa was a seamstress for the former Providence Casket Company, Lincoln for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by two sons; Thomas Papa and his wife Patricia of Cumberland and Joseph P. Papa of North Kingstown. Four grandchildren; Anthony Papa, Adam Papa, Nicole Bechard and Matthew Papa. Three great-grandchildren; William Papa, Felix Papa and Eli Papa along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Joanne Bechard and sister of the late Mildred Padykula, William Manion, Louise Curtin, Mary Quinn and Elizabeth Costa.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Helen's Life Celebration beginning with Visiting Hours on Saturday from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Northern RI Food Pantry, PO Box 7833, Cumberland, RI 02864.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 16, 2019