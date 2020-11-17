HELLER, HELENA EDITH (EDIE)
Of Lincoln, formerly of Scarsdale, NY, passed away on her 85th birthday, November 15, 2020. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Helena (Golen) Heller. She was lovingly dedicated to her family. She is survived by her sister Joan Rollins, and her nieces Diane O'Toole (Robert) and Valerie Manning (David) and her nephew Michael Rollins. She was also the grand-aunt of Lauren Smith (Cameron), John Jeffery, Danielle Jeffery, Josephine Manning, Nicole Manning and Alexander Manning. Helena graduated from Scarsdale High School, Grove City College, completed course work for an MBA at New York University, and received a paralegal certificate from Mercy College. In New York she worked for the family liquor business, and the National Bank of Westchester and after moving to Rhode Island, Sears in Attleboro. Edie was sociable and friendly with all with whom she came in contact, but what Helena enjoyed most out of her life was her family and was selfless and kind in caring for them.
Funeral services at the Swan Point Chapel and burial will be private. Contributions in her name may be sent to Hope Hulitar Hospice, 1085 No. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit Robbinsfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary and online condolences.