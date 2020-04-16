The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Helena M. "Harney" (Ramos) Baptista

Helena M. "Harney" (Ramos) Baptista Obituary
BAPTISTA, HELENA M. (RAMOS) "HARNEY"
91, of East Providence, died peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Bethany Home, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew L. Baptista
Mother of Robert J. Baptista and his wife Jacqui, and the late Regina "Ginger", and Andrew "Lenny"Baptista , Aunt of Kathleen "Kathy" and her husband Manuel "Manny" Roderick. She leaves 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Due to the Pandemic, relatives and friends will be invited to a Memorial Service at a further date. For full obituary please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2020
