Helena M. "Harney" (Ramos) Baptista
BAPTISTA, HELENA M. (RAMOS) "HARNEY"
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10: 00 AM in Our Lady of The Rosary Church, 21 Traverse Street, Providence, RI. Burial will be private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of The Rosary Church
