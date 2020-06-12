BAPTISTA, HELENA M. (RAMOS) "HARNEY"
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10: 00 AM in Our Lady of The Rosary Church, 21 Traverse Street, Providence, RI. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.