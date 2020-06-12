Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Helena's life story with friends and family

Share Helena's life story with friends and family

BAPTISTA, HELENA M. (RAMOS) "HARNEY"

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10: 00 AM in Our Lady of The Rosary Church, 21 Traverse Street, Providence, RI. Burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store