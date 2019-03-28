Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
65 Third St
East Greenwich, RI
View Map
PEIRCE, HELENE K.
92, passed away March 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas J.H. Peirce, Jr. She is survived by a son, Thomas J.H. Peirce, III (Tanja Ryden) and grandchildren, Tristan and Kiri Peirce.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate Monday, April 1st at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours Sunday, March 31st 3-5pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helene's name may be made to a . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
