PEIRCE, HELENE K.
92, passed away March 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas J.H. Peirce, Jr. She is survived by a son, Thomas J.H. Peirce, III (Tanja Ryden) and grandchildren, Tristan and Kiri Peirce.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate Monday, April 1st at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours Sunday, March 31st 3-5pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helene's name may be made to a . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019