William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Helene Risho
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
490 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Helene M. (Golla) Risho


1923 - 2019
Helene M. (Golla) Risho Obituary
Risho, Helene (Golla), M.
Pawtucket – Helene M. (Golla) Risho, 96, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019, at the home of her daughter Marie-Christine, her caregiver. She was the loving wife of the late Albert Risho for nearly sixty years. Born in Tunisia, North Africa, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marguerite (Calvel) Golla.
A war bride of her time, Helene married the love of her life in 1946. She dedicated her life to raising her children and grandchildren while helping her husband run their family business, the former A. Risho & Sons Nursery in Pawtucket. A lifelong member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Pawtucket, Helene's life flourished in her faith and love for her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and watching Jeopardy.
She is survived by three daughters, Marie-Christine Sipes of Pascoag, Joyce Silvestri and her husband, Joseph, of Seekonk, MA, Susan Hosey Holmes and her husband, Stephen, of Pawtucket; seven siblings, Denise Deschenes of Pawtucket, Robert Golla of Alabama, Marcelle, Maurice, Rene, Marie-France and Claire, all of France; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was the mother of the late Robert "Nuri" and Alan Risho, mother-in-law of the late Timothy Sipes and Kevin Hosey and sister of the late Simone, Jeanne, Germaine and Jacque.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Requiem Eucharist at 11 a.m.in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 490 Broadway, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Church of the Good Shepherd, 490 Broadway, Pawtucket, RI 002860 will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019
