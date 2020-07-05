LOPES, HENRI W.
98, of Providence, Rhode Island, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Miriam Hospital. She was born May 9, 1922 in the then small town of Corsicana, Texas. She was the youngest child of the late Maude Allen and Henry W. White. Henri was married for 66 years to the late Manuel J. Lopes.
Henri graduated from Wiley College in Texas with a degree in sociology. She moved to San Diego and worked as a riveter and later as a social worker for the county of San Diego. When WWII ended, Henri and Manuel relocated to his hometown of Providence. She raised her family wand worked as a social worker. She directed the Foster Grandparents Program before she retired. Henri is survived by her son Joseph Lopes of Maryland, and her daughter, Cheryl E. Lopes of Providence. She was the beloved mother of the late William H. Lopes, and his wife Sandra Gaines Lopes; Linda M. Lopes; and the recently deceased Allen D. Lopes. She is also survived by five beloved grandchildren, William M. Lopes, and Mitchell Allen Lopes and his wife Oceana Shawanda, all of Holyoke, MA; Nathanial Allen Lopes, and his wife Desiree James Lopes, of Charleston, SC; Alexander D. Lopes of Providence; and Rachel Lopes, and her mother, Maria Lopes, of Maryland. Henri was the adoring great grandmother of Josalyn and Ophelia. She was the mother-in-law of Michelle Lopes of Providence and sister-in-law of Domingos Lopes of East Providence. Henri was predeceased by all six of her siblings and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She is survived by one niece, one nephew, and several grand nieces, grand nephews, and cousins. Henri was a proud member of DST sorority, which she pledged at Wiley College in 1942. She was a charter member of her local chapter. She helped to raise thousands of dollars for scholarships. Henri's funeral will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 9:00 a.m. from the Perry-McStay Home, 2555 Pawtucket Ave. East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 21 Traverse St., Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A DST Omega Omega service will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. In lieu of flowers, donations to the DST scholarship fund will be greatly appreciated. Please make checks payable to Providence Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., PO Box 40175, Providence, RI 02940. For Online condolences visit, www.perrymcstay.com
