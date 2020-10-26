DOUCETTE, Henry A.,
74, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Annette Y. (Rajotte) Doucette. Loving father of Karen A. Doucette, Lori Tomah, Susan Zurcher, and Julie Tessier. Visitation on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 am in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6 St. Vincent de Paul Street, Coventry. Burial with military honors will be private. Face masks are requested and social distancing and seating capacity limits observed. Information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com