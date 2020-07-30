McGINITY, HENRY A. III
77, of Smithfield, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Rita Wilkins. Born in Providence, Henry was the son of the late Henry A. McGinity, Jr. and Josephine (Noonan) McGinity. He was the owner of McGinity Textiles, Inc.
Besides his wife, Henry is survived by his loving children, Henry A. McGinity, IV and his wife Melissa of Smithfield, Vincent McGinity of North Kingstown, and Jennifer Seelenbrandt and her husband Paul of Coventry. He was the cherished grandfather of Vincent Jr., Henry V, Jake, Luke and Jamie. Henry was the great grandfather of five. He was the dear brother of Marcia Giansanti, Lori McGinity-Gormley, and the late Josephine Sepe. He also leaves behind three nephews and one niece. John Sepe and Kristen Erban, both of Cranston, James Sepe of North Carolina and Joseph Sepe of Wisconsin. He also has two great nephews and two great nieces.
He loved gardening and would spend hours caring for his plants, giving most of his yield to his family and friends. He loved to golf and fish, spending many days down at Wood River.
His funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.