Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Church
Greenville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry B. "Pappy" Armstrong Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry B. "Pappy" Armstrong Jr. Obituary
ARMSTRONG, Jr., HENRY, B. "Pappy"
85, passed away at home Monday, March 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Diane M. (Mignanelli) Armstrong. Born in Providence, a son of the late Henry B. and Anna (Coletti) Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong was a millwright and owner of the former Baker Textile before retiring in 1996. Mr. Armstrong was an Army veteran of the Korean war and has been a resident of North Scituate for 50 years. He attended RISD and NE Tech and was a member of the Alpine Country Club. He was a member of the Italian Renascence and enjoyed animals, wood working, singing and yodeling.
In addition to Diane, his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, he was the loving father of Donna L. Armstrong (Companion, Lionel Harnois) of N. Scituate, Cheryl A. Merola (Hon. Richard Merola) of Smithfield and Mariann Pasquariello (Paul) of N. Smithfield. He was the brother of Audrey Dominques, Debra Garzone, Robert and Walter Armstrong. He was the grandfather of Catie and Brenton Reilly, Angela and Sophia Pasquariello and Anna Baxter.
Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9-10am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now