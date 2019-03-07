|
ARMSTRONG, Jr., HENRY B. "Pappy"
85, passed away at home Monday, March 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Diane M. (Mignanelli) Armstrong. Born in Providence, a son of the late Henry B. and Anna (Coletti) Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong was a millwright and owner of the former Baker Textile before retiring in 1996. Mr. Armstrong was an Army veteran of the Korean war and has been a resident of North Scituate for 50 years. He attended RISD and NE Tech and was a member of the Alpine Country Club. He was a member of the Italian Renascence and enjoyed animals, wood working, singing and yodeling.
In addition to Diane, his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, he was the loving father of Donna L. Armstrong (Companion, Lionel Harnois) of N. Scituate, Cheryl A. Merola (Hon. Richard Merola) of Smithfield and Mariann Pasquariello (Paul) of N. Smithfield. He was the brother of Audrey Dominques, Debra Garzone, Robert and Walter Armstrong. He was the grandfather of Catie and Brenton Reilly, Angela and Sophia Pasquariello and Anna Baxter.
Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9-10am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
