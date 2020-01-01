Home

Dr. Henry Biller passed away on Tuesday December 30th at the age of 79. He is survived by his five sons, Jonathan, Kenneth, Cameron, Michael and Benjamin, his eight grandchildren, his sister Euda and his long-time partner Suzette River and her daughter Soleil. Henry was a graduate of Brown University and received his Ph. D. from Duke University. He had a distinguished career as a professor of clinical psychology at the University of Rhode, Island where he taught for more than 30 years and is the author of many books. A passionate baseball fan and self-proclaimed "fitness nut," Henry was known for his boundless optimism. As he was fond of saying, his life was "awesomely awesome." He will he missed by his family, friends, colleagues and students. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
