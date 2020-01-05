|
|
BUFFINGTON, HENRY CLARKE
99, died on January 1. He was the husband of the late Alice Leach Buffington. They shared their love of family, friends and love of travel and adventure for 53 years and were an inspiration to all that knew them. They moved to Cranston in 1948 and Henry maintained their wonderful home surrounded by his caring neighbors until his passing. Henry always provided strength to his family in his own quiet way. He will be missed by all.
Born in Providence on August 1, 1920, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Mabel Burnside Buffington. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in Machine Design and the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Engineering. Henry was an engineer with Uniroyal, Inc. for 30 years and offered early retirement in 1975. He founded Whipple Industries, Inc. which he presided over until 1990 and then became an independent contractor allowing him to follow his love for machinery and "how to make things work".
Henry was proud of his military commitment and served his country honorably in the Pacific Theater with the Army in World War II.
Mourning Henry's loss but celebrating his good and long life are his daughters Candace Bauer of Westborough, MA and Christine Spirio of Framingham, MA; his sister Ruth Betty Baker of Louisville, KY; four granddaughters, nine great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Burnside Buffington.
Visitation will be respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Phillips Memorial Baptist Church. At Henry's request funeral services to be private and at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be offered at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020