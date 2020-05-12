|
|
Collins Jr., Henry
Henry H Collins, age 77 was born April 14, 1943 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Henry Collins Sr and Regina (Adams) Collins. Henry passed away Thursday evening May 7, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife Jennie Ann (Silva) Collins of whom he was married to for 55 years and his 7 loving children. Henry P Collins, Carol Cannal, Sherry Rivera, Leslie, Tresa, Tammie and Kristen Collins. He leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Henry was an outgoing, funny, and blunt individual but most of all devoted and caring. Henry was always helpful and served as a Veteran in the U.S. Army. He loved fishing, spending time with his family and driving everywhere from sunrise to sunset. His love and honor will continue on through all of his loved ones.
A private burial will be held at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020