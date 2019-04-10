Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Four Corner's Community Chapel
200 Angell Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Coutu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Coutu

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Coutu Obituary
Coutu, Henry
Henry O. Coutu of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on April 8, 2019.
He was the husband of Maureen B. (Morgan) Coutu.
There will be a funeral service for Henry on Saturday, April 13th at 10:00 am in the Four Corner's Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, Cumberland.
The calling hours for Henry will be Friday from 4-7 pm in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited.
For the full funeral please visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Download Now