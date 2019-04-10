|
Coutu, Henry
Henry O. Coutu of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on April 8, 2019.
He was the husband of Maureen B. (Morgan) Coutu.
There will be a funeral service for Henry on Saturday, April 13th at 10:00 am in the Four Corner's Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, Cumberland.
The calling hours for Henry will be Friday from 4-7 pm in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited.
For the full funeral please visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019