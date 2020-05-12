|
Carnevale, Henry E.,
84, of Gaudet Street, died on Sunday, May 10 at home. He was the beloved husband of Sheila A. (Toomey) Carnevale, they were married for 57 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Francesco and Antonetta (Rossi) Carnevale who were both from Italy.
Henry was a member of the 1st graduating class from the University of Rhode Island for pharmacy in 1957. He was a pharmaceutical salesman for Dow Chemical for many years before working for Edwards, and Osco pharmacy. He was a very caring person who took care of many people. He was a great cook who loved learning how to cook from his mother, and he was always making delicious meals. He would ask anyone who came to the house to sit down and have something to eat. Always had food ready on the table for all to enjoy. The most important thing to him was to be with his family.
He was a daily mass attendee at Saint Augustine Church and he also was a volunteer there for many years. Previous to Saint Augustine Church, he was one of the first eucharistic ministers at St. Lawrence Church and trustee in North Providence for a long time until the church closed.
In addition to his wife Sheila, he leaves a son John M. Carnevale and his wife Gayle of Johnston, a daughter, Karen C. Lorme and her husband Peter of West Greenwich, and a brother Angelo "Bob" Carnevale and his wife Anna of Smithfield, two grandchildren Peter and Christopher Lorme whom he loved from here to eternity.
He was a beloved brother in law, uncle, cousin, neighbor, confidant, and friend to countless people. The love he had for his family was beyond measure.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020