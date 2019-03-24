|
France, Henry
Henry E. France, 89, of Naples, FL and Westport, MA passed away in Naples at Bentley Village. He enjoyed a full and happy life with Constance (Dube) France, his loyal and beloved wife, and with his four boys and three granddaughters! He was born in Fall River, MA, a son of the late Henry E and Gladys (Chesworth) France and brother of Donald France of Westport, MA.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, and upon graduation from college enlisted in 1952 and graduated from the Army's Field Artillery OCS., serving on Active Duty for 32 months during the Korean War, and continuing in the Army Reserves and National Guard for an additional 24 years to his retirement with the rank of Colonel. He truly enjoyed his role in life as a citizen/soldier.
After some years as an Officer and Stockholder of the Providence Paper Company of RI, he founded and owned a Contract Office Furniture company in East Providence, RI called Freeman Furniture, later renamed Business Furniture Incorporated (BFI). Henry enjoyed a growing and then National scope of business until he sold the business in 1995 to the employees and retired to Florida.
Henry's retirement years were a long delight, where he and Connie lived and played golf at the Audubon Club in Naples, FL. They summered in Westport Point, MA, where he belonged to the ACOAXET Club in Westport and was a Life Member of the University Club of Providence, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 24, 2019