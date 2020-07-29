ANTONI, HENRY G. JR. "SALTY"
75, of Providence passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Diane L. (Pitassi) Antoni.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Henry G. Antoni and Mary (O'Brien) Antoni.
He was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era.
Henry is survived by his loving son, Nicholas Antoni; brothers, Robert "Stewkey" Antoni and John West and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday, July 31st from 8:30am - 10:15am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. marianiandson.com