HULTQUIST, JR., HENRY G.
86, of Lincoln died Saturday at the Briarcliffe Manor Nursing Home.
He was the husband of Alice M. (Murphy) Hultquist.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Henry G. and Alice C. (McNally) Hultquist, Sr.
Mr. Hultquist worked for the Gorham Manufacturing Company for over 40 years before retiring in 1997.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Besides his wife, he leaves five sons, Michael G. Hultquist, Esq. of Lincoln, Henry G. Hultquist III, Esq.(Lori) of Arlington, VA, Joseph T. Hultquist (Naide) of Wakefield, Stephen E. Hultquist (Anna) of Lincoln and Thomas R. Hultquist (Lindsey) of Minneapolis, MN; two daughters, Kathleen A. Last (Kurt) of Anahola, HI and Nancy M. Heath (Jeffrey) of Cranston; a brother, John T. Hultquist of Warwick and eight grandchildren. He was the brother of the late James Hultquist.
His funeral will be Friday at 8:30 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian burial in Saint Jude Church, Front Street, Lincoln at 10 AM.
Calling Hours Thursday 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to The 245 Waterman St. Providence, RI 02906 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 220 N. Main St. Ste. 104 Natick, MA 01760 will be appreciated. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019