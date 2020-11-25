VIVIER, HENRY G. JR.
92, of Cumberland passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary (Hogan) Vivier and they had been married for the past 62 years.
Born in Cumberland, he was the son of Henry and Elizabeth (Slater) Vivier. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Mr. Vivier was employed as the Jury Commissioner for the State of Rhode Island until his retirement.
Henry was a communicant of the St. Patrick Church, serving as a lector for many years.
He enjoyed gardening, photography and reading. Those who love him will always remember his joy for life, and the love he had for his family.
In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his children, Colleen Boisvert and her husband, Jeffrey, of Rehoboth, Mass., Maureen McCourt and her husband, Brian, of Cumberland, Patrick Vivier and his wife, Guadalupe, of Cumberland, and Kathleen Simoneau and her husband, David, of Douglas, Mass.; his sister, Carol Pina and her husband, Ernest, of Cumberland; his grandchildren, Sean Boisvert and his wife, Thao, Ian Biosvert and his wife, Jessica, Colin Boisvert and his wife, Glendy, Hogan Vivier, Abigail McCourt, Joseph McCourt, Nicole McCourt, Sydney Simoneau, Connor Simoneau, and Peyton Simoneau; his great grandchildren, Cameron Boisvert, Aaron Boisvert, Brayden Boisvert, Desmond Boisvert and Marcus Boisvert; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the grandfather of the late Martin Vivier and brother of the late Edward Vivier, Irene Shea, Joyce Sullivan, and Lois Fortin.
Due to COVID-19 his funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hassenfeld Child Health Innovation Institute (Martin Vivier Fund) by visiting https://bit.ly/2UVb5Wc
