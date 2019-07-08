Home

POWERED BY

Services
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Chiulli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Chiulli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry J. Chiulli Obituary
CHIULLI, HENRY J.
85, of North Scituate, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Natalie G. (Campopiano) Chiulli.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Elvira (Iannetta) Chiulli.
Henry was an automotive teacher at N.E. Tech for many years before retiring. His passions in life were his students and pioneering new and creative ideas. He was also an Army Veteran.
He is survived by sisters, Domenica "Minnie" Tassone and Evelyn Vecchiarino, his brother-in-law, Joseph Vecchiarino, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Anthony Chiulli and Rosindo Chiulli.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 10th from 10-11am followed by a funeral home service at 11am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
Download Now