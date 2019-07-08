|
|
CHIULLI, HENRY J.
85, of North Scituate, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Natalie G. (Campopiano) Chiulli.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Elvira (Iannetta) Chiulli.
Henry was an automotive teacher at N.E. Tech for many years before retiring. His passions in life were his students and pioneering new and creative ideas. He was also an Army Veteran.
He is survived by sisters, Domenica "Minnie" Tassone and Evelyn Vecchiarino, his brother-in-law, Joseph Vecchiarino, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Anthony Chiulli and Rosindo Chiulli.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 10th from 10-11am followed by a funeral home service at 11am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 8, 2019