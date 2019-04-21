|
|
DiTOMMASO JR., HENRY J.
66 of North Providence passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was the beloved husband of Susan (Pineo) DiTommaso. They were happily married for 12 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Henry and Phyllis (Judge) DiTommaso.
Henry was employed at DL Thurrott, Lincoln for many years before his retirement. His life's passions were his family and Chevelle muscle cars.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Melissa Marshall, Laura Dailey and her husband John, and Joseph DiTommaso and his fiancé Kaz Alvarez. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Heather Brum and Angelia Tripp; a brother, John M. DiTommaso, a sister, Diane DiTommaso, 6 cherished grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Monday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019