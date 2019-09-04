Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Church
Greenville, RI
Henry J. Grenier Jr.

Henry J. Grenier Jr. Obituary
Grenier, Jr., Henry J.
71, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Born in Providence, son of the late Henry J. and Eleanor (Carroll) Grenier.
Survived by sister, Claire Hebert of Greenville, brothers, Peter Grenier of Pawtucket and Philip Grenier of Cheyenne, Wyoming, as well as his many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 6th at 11am in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation respectfully omitted. For complete obit visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
