Grenier, Jr., Henry J.
71, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Born in Providence, son of the late Henry J. and Eleanor (Carroll) Grenier.
Survived by sister, Claire Hebert of Greenville, brothers, Peter Grenier of Pawtucket and Philip Grenier of Cheyenne, Wyoming, as well as his many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 6th at 11am in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation respectfully omitted. For complete obit visit www.andersonwinfield.net
