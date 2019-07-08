Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Romuald Chapel
Matunuck, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Racine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Racine III


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry J. Racine III Obituary
Racine III, Henry J.
Passed away suddenly on April 29, 2019 at his home in Lincoln, RI.
He was the son of A. Lorraine Wilk Racine and the late Henry J. Racine, Jr.
He is survived by his mother, his domestic partner Karen Tilton, his brother Douglas Racine, sister Rachel Racine Lipscomb, and niece Lauren Grace Racine (daughter of his late brother Lawrence Racine).
A memorial mass for Henry will be held at St. Romuald Chapel in Matunuck, RI on St. Henry's Feast Day, Saturday, July 13, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.