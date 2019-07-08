|
|
Racine III, Henry J.
Passed away suddenly on April 29, 2019 at his home in Lincoln, RI.
He was the son of A. Lorraine Wilk Racine and the late Henry J. Racine, Jr.
He is survived by his mother, his domestic partner Karen Tilton, his brother Douglas Racine, sister Rachel Racine Lipscomb, and niece Lauren Grace Racine (daughter of his late brother Lawrence Racine).
A memorial mass for Henry will be held at St. Romuald Chapel in Matunuck, RI on St. Henry's Feast Day, Saturday, July 13, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019