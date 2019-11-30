|
|
LEVIN, DR. HENRY
90, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at home. Treasured husband of Beverly (Fisher) Levin of 62 years. Born in Providence, a son of the late Samuel and Sara (Dimond) Levin, he was a longtime resident of Lincoln. Educated at Providence College and Tufts School of Dental Medicine and was a Captain in the United States Army. Henry served as Chairman of the RI Board of Dentistry, an examiner at the Commission on Dental Competency Assessments, and former dentist for the Providence Schools. He was honored by Roger Williams Hospital for his work in providing free care to patients with leukemia. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, wit and love for family.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his children Linda Levin-Scherz (Dr. Jeffrey Levin-Scherz), Lori Broess (Dr. Maarten Broess), and Dr. Steven Levin. He was the grandfather of Dr. Alyssa Levin-Scherz (Dr. William Pajerowski), Joshua Levin-Scherz, Dr. Jennifer Broess, Erik Broess, Peter Levin, Rebecca Levin, Matthew Levin, Zachary Levin; and two great-grandchildren Alexander Pajerowski and Zoe Pajerowski.
Funeral services will be held SUNDAY at 10:30 a.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston, with burial in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Road, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to National Breast Cancer Coalition, 1010 Vermont Ave. NW, #900, Washington, DC 20005. Shiva will be observed at his late residence on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2019