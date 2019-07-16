|
|
DOIRON, HENRY R. "HANK"
85, of Chandler Drive, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Greenwood Center, Warwick.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia (L'Heureux) Jamieson Doiron. They were married for 39 years. Born in West Warwick, he was the son of the late Aime and Jeannette (Vallee) Doiron.
His funeral will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in SS. John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry. Interment will follow with military honors in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Wednesday 5:00-7:00 p.m. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 16, 2019