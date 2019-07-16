Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. John & Paul Church
341 South Main Street
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Doiron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry R. "Hank" Doiron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry R. "Hank" Doiron Obituary
DOIRON, HENRY R. "HANK"
85, of Chandler Drive, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Greenwood Center, Warwick.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia (L'Heureux) Jamieson Doiron. They were married for 39 years. Born in West Warwick, he was the son of the late Aime and Jeannette (Vallee) Doiron.
His funeral will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in SS. John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry. Interment will follow with military honors in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Wednesday 5:00-7:00 p.m. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
Download Now