Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
The Redwood Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery
585 Blackstone Blvd.
Providence, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Thomas Simmons


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Thomas Simmons Obituary
SIMMONS, HENRY THOMAS
94, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Jesse F. and Edith E. (Taylor) Simmons. He was the husband of the late Avis K. (Bearse) Simmons for 49 years. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Dorothy Buteau and Jesse Simmons. Henry is survived by three daughters: Christina Simmons of Warwick, RI, Mary Novak of CA, and Deborah Willcuts of CA as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A World War II veteran, Henry was involved in the Invasion of Normandy where His bravery earned him the Purple Heart. Following his time in the service, Henry worked as a Mechanical Engineer at B.I.F. Industries, and then Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co. until his retirement in 2001.
Henry was a Master Mason with St. John's Lodge #1 Providence for 65 years. He had a passion for racing sailboats on the Bay with Wickford Yacht Club for many years and was additionally deeply involved with boating safety education and served as Past District Commander in the U.S. Power Squadrons. Henry was also an avid cyclist and belonged to the Narragansett Bay Wheelman.
A service will be held on Friday, October 25 at 12pm at The Redwood Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence followed by Burial, with military honors. There will be a celebration of life immediately following in Pawtuxet Village.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.