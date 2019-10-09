|
SIMMONS, HENRY THOMAS
94, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Jesse F. and Edith E. (Taylor) Simmons. He was the husband of the late Avis K. (Bearse) Simmons for 49 years. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Dorothy Buteau and Jesse Simmons. Henry is survived by three daughters: Christina Simmons of Warwick, RI, Mary Novak of CA, and Deborah Willcuts of CA as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A World War II veteran, Henry was involved in the Invasion of Normandy where His bravery earned him the Purple Heart. Following his time in the service, Henry worked as a Mechanical Engineer at B.I.F. Industries, and then Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co. until his retirement in 2001.
Henry was a Master Mason with St. John's Lodge #1 Providence for 65 years. He had a passion for racing sailboats on the Bay with Wickford Yacht Club for many years and was additionally deeply involved with boating safety education and served as Past District Commander in the U.S. Power Squadrons. Henry was also an avid cyclist and belonged to the Narragansett Bay Wheelman.
A service will be held on Friday, October 25 at 12pm at The Redwood Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence followed by Burial, with military honors. There will be a celebration of life immediately following in Pawtuxet Village.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019