1/1
Herbert Allen Ormsbee
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORMSBEE, HERBERT ALLEN
92, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2020 in Summerfield, FL. Born in Barrington, RI, November 16, 1927, he was the son of the late Robert and Mildred (Greenwood) Ormsbee, and one of a family of 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mr. Ormsbee is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dolores (Ferreira) Ormsbee, 3 daughters, Dee Dee, Laurie, and Deborah, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Ormsbee was a decorated WW2 veteran, serving in the US Navy. He enjoyed a successful career as a self-employed skilled finish carpenter, followed by a 21 year service at Electric Boat, in Groton CT. retiring in April, 1990 as a Carpenter and General Foreman.
Having lived all of his life in RI, he and Dolores toured the rest of the country in their motorhome, finally settling on a permanent retirement home in South Carolina, then finally moving to FL..
He was a member of the Order of Freemasonry, Doric Lodge, Warwick, RI, and an avid square dancer and member of the Whirlaways with Dolores.
A calling hour will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RT 3) Coventry, RI, from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 10:30 AM. Following the service, interment with Military Honors at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved