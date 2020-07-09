ORMSBEE, HERBERT ALLEN
92, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2020 in Summerfield, FL. Born in Barrington, RI, November 16, 1927, he was the son of the late Robert and Mildred (Greenwood) Ormsbee, and one of a family of 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mr. Ormsbee is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dolores (Ferreira) Ormsbee, 3 daughters, Dee Dee, Laurie, and Deborah, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Ormsbee was a decorated WW2 veteran, serving in the US Navy. He enjoyed a successful career as a self-employed skilled finish carpenter, followed by a 21 year service at Electric Boat, in Groton CT. retiring in April, 1990 as a Carpenter and General Foreman.
Having lived all of his life in RI, he and Dolores toured the rest of the country in their motorhome, finally settling on a permanent retirement home in South Carolina, then finally moving to FL..
He was a member of the Order of Freemasonry, Doric Lodge, Warwick, RI, and an avid square dancer and member of the Whirlaways with Dolores.
A calling hour will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RT 3) Coventry, RI, from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 10:30 AM. Following the service, interment with Military Honors at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Iannottifh.com