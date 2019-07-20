Home

Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
(401) 463-7771
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Children of Israel Cemetery
324 Middle Road
Haverhill, MA
View Map
MERSHON, HERBERT B.
86, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the beloved husband of Irma (Lefkoff) Mershon for 60 years. Born in Haverhill, MA, a son of the late Ben and Mollie (Elfenbein) Mershon, he had lived in Cumberland, RI for 30 years, previously living in Haverhill, MA. He was the owner and founder of ArtVac Corporation. Herbert was an Army veteran, serving in stateside. He was a graduate of Tilton Academy and Tufts University. Herbert was on the Board of Directors of New Hampton School. He was also actively involved with the Two-Ten Foundation. Devoted father of Jeffrey Mershon (Elaine) of Medway, MA, Rusty Mershon (Susan) of Lincoln, RI and Faith Goldberg of Atlanta, GA. Dear brother of J. Robert Mershon (Helene) of Alpharetta, GA and the late Solomon and Sylvia Mershon. Loving grandfather of Matthew (Jared), Jillian (Stephen), Blaire, Reed, Abby, Ben and Sara. Cherished uncle of several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held SUNDAY at 11:00 a.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. A graveside service will be held on MONDAY at 11:00 a.m. in Children of Israel Cemetery, 324 Middle Road, Haverhill, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940 or to the . Shiva will be observed at the home of Rusty and Susie on Sunday from 2-8 p.m., Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 2-6 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 20, 2019
