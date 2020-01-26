Home

Herbert B. Weinman


1927 - 2020
Herbert B. Weinman Obituary
WEINMAN, HERBERT B.
passed away on January 18th. Born 1/19/1927 in Bielefeld, Germany, he immigrated to Chicago with his family to escape the Nazis in 1935. He and his beloved wife Elaine raised 6 children; he spent most of his life in Syracuse, NY. Herb was a plastics engineer with a passion for history and classical music— kind, funny, devoted to family, a great friend to many who deeply mourn this loss. Gifts in his memory can be made to the ADL, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, or Planned Parenthood. Complete obituary and condolences at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
