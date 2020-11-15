1/1
Herbert C. "Bert" Caldwell
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Caldwell, Herbert "Bert" C
Bert Caldwell, 84, of Wakefield MA, formerly of East Greenwich RI, born in Chattanooga TN on Dec 17, 1935, died on November 7, 2020. A world traveller and passionate Anglophile, he celebrated his 80th birthday in London with family and friends from Great Britain, the US and Spain.
After WWII, his family settled in Sudbury MA. He attended Cambridge School of Weston, Washington & Lee University, Boston University School of Communications and Harvard Business School. He joined the US Army and was stationed in Korea, attached to the Cameron Highlanders, and later at Fort Chafee AR.
While still in school, he worked at the Wayside Inn, as a busboy and then at the Grist Mill, grinding and selling flour. After college he held executive marketing positions at California Products Corporation, first in New Masters, which introduced acrylic artists' paints and then in Recreational Products, travelling to develop markets in South America, Canada and the Far East. In the mid-1970's, he took a two-year hiatus from California Products, got his real estate license and served as a stay-at-home dad.
An avid spotsman, he was a hunter, scuba diver, sailor, skier, tennis and squash player and equestrian. He was an amateur military historian and collected trench art, miniature soldiers and military prints and paintings. He chaired the Committee of Management of the Anne S. K. Brown Military Collection at Brown University. Restoring lead soldiers in the Brown collection, he discovered a technique to retard their deterioration.
He belonged to the Ancient and Honorable Artillerary Co. of Massachusetts, was a captain in the State Guard of Massachusetts, a member of the Newport Reading Room, Victorian Military Society and a trustee of the Greenwod School, Putney VT. A captain in the Continental Navy of the United Colonies, he was active in the nation's Bicentennial.
In retirement, he created ConSail Corporation, consulting on tennis court construction and offering charter sailing on Narragansett Bay. A licensed captain in the Merchant Marines, he taught Coast Guard courses.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann W Caldwell; his daughter, Haley Blacklow; his son, Robert James Caldwell II; his granddaughter, Avery Blacklow; his sister, Katherine Ives and several nieces and nephews. Memorial gifts may be made to The 1638 Charitable Trust (the foundation of the Ancient & HonorableArtillery Company). A COVID compliant gathering to celebrate his life will be held at the Wayside Inn on November 22, 2020, from 1-3:30 pm

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:30 PM
Wayside Inn
November 14, 2020
Bert was a good friend to my dad, Bob Dykman. He hunted with my dad for years on Horse Bench. So many years in fact that he has a ridge named for him, Bert’s Bump.
May you rest in pease Bert
Rob Dykman
November 13, 2020
Mr. Caldwell,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army during the Cold War. Millions of Americans slept safe at night because you and your fellow Servicemen stood ready to defend our Country. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
November 12, 2020
Bert was an original. Working with him was never dull. He was truly passionate about California Products and the Plexipave brand. He helped develop a great group.
Art Tucker
Coworker
