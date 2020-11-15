Caldwell, Herbert "Bert" C

Bert Caldwell, 84, of Wakefield MA, formerly of East Greenwich RI, born in Chattanooga TN on Dec 17, 1935, died on November 7, 2020. A world traveller and passionate Anglophile, he celebrated his 80th birthday in London with family and friends from Great Britain, the US and Spain.

After WWII, his family settled in Sudbury MA. He attended Cambridge School of Weston, Washington & Lee University, Boston University School of Communications and Harvard Business School. He joined the US Army and was stationed in Korea, attached to the Cameron Highlanders, and later at Fort Chafee AR.

While still in school, he worked at the Wayside Inn, as a busboy and then at the Grist Mill, grinding and selling flour. After college he held executive marketing positions at California Products Corporation, first in New Masters, which introduced acrylic artists' paints and then in Recreational Products, travelling to develop markets in South America, Canada and the Far East. In the mid-1970's, he took a two-year hiatus from California Products, got his real estate license and served as a stay-at-home dad.

An avid spotsman, he was a hunter, scuba diver, sailor, skier, tennis and squash player and equestrian. He was an amateur military historian and collected trench art, miniature soldiers and military prints and paintings. He chaired the Committee of Management of the Anne S. K. Brown Military Collection at Brown University. Restoring lead soldiers in the Brown collection, he discovered a technique to retard their deterioration.

He belonged to the Ancient and Honorable Artillerary Co. of Massachusetts, was a captain in the State Guard of Massachusetts, a member of the Newport Reading Room, Victorian Military Society and a trustee of the Greenwod School, Putney VT. A captain in the Continental Navy of the United Colonies, he was active in the nation's Bicentennial.

In retirement, he created ConSail Corporation, consulting on tennis court construction and offering charter sailing on Narragansett Bay. A licensed captain in the Merchant Marines, he taught Coast Guard courses.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann W Caldwell; his daughter, Haley Blacklow; his son, Robert James Caldwell II; his granddaughter, Avery Blacklow; his sister, Katherine Ives and several nieces and nephews. Memorial gifts may be made to The 1638 Charitable Trust (the foundation of the Ancient & HonorableArtillery Company). A COVID compliant gathering to celebrate his life will be held at the Wayside Inn on November 22, 2020, from 1-3:30 pm



