BENTLEY JR., HERBERT L.
88, formerly of Lucas St., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Respiratory & Rehabilitation Center in Coventry. He was the husband of the late Joan (Coyne) Bentley.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Herbert L. Bentley Sr. and the late Bessie (Pritchard) Garrott.
Herbert was a graduate of Central Falls High School and then a veteran of the US Navy Seabees. He worked at Rowe Vending for many years before retiring. He enjoyed boating and computers.
He is survived by three children, Diane Bentley of Coventry, Gail Perreault and her husband Don, and Linda Floyd, as well as two grandchildren, Liam and Aiden Floyd. He was the brother of the late Marilyn Sylvia and her late husband Arthur.
At Herbert's request, his service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the Autism Project of RI (theautismproject.org) or (Michaelj.fox.org) would be appreciated. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2020