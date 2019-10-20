|
|
SEARLE, HERBERT V.
95, of Jamestown, a Navy veteran, passed away at the Grand Islander in Middletown on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Katherine A. (Florio) Searle and the beloved father of Donald E. Searle, Steven J. Searle and Gary M. Searle.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9-10 am in the FAGAN-QUINN FUNERAL HOME, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am in St. Mark Church, Narragansett Ave., Jamestown. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Full obituary and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019