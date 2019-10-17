|
Hudson, Jr., Herbert W.M.
94, Formerly of Barrington, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was the husband of the late Thelma E. Hudson for 69 years. He is survived by his two children, Scott W. Hudson and Kimberly Cardarelli and son in law Richard Cardarelli. In addition, he was a proud grandfather to Matthew (Katie) and Lauren Cardarelli.
Herb was born in Main-A-Dieu, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada and raised in Rumford. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Herb graduated from Bryant College before reenlisting for the Korean War. Herb was an executive in retail and worked for the Outlet, Shepard's and Apex before retiring.
His burial at Forest Chapel Cemetery in Barrington will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to RI Fire Chiefs Honor Flight, PO Box 28132, Providence, RI 02908, or www.rihonorflight.com. For online condolences, please visit smithmason.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 17, 2019