PIROLLI, HILDA A. (CORTELLESSO)
89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pascoag. She was the devoted wife of the late Peter Pirolli.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Vincenza (Angelone) Cortellesso.
Hilda is survived by her loving daughter, Donna Rourke and a sister Edith DeMelo of Boynton Beach, Florida. She will be sadly missed by her cherished grand-daughters, Angela Maher, Christy Hedrick and Katie Rourke; treasured great-grandchildren, Jordan and Christopher Hedrick and Eva Maher and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Pasco "Pat", Armando, Louis and Albert "Chi Chi" Cortellesso, Celia Arena, Angelina Feriole and Bertha "Betty" Cunningham.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, June 20th at 10am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence (accessible only from Branch Ave.,) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo St., Providence, RI 02904. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 18, 2019