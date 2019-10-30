Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Hilda Corrine Barnshaw


1932 - 2019
Barnshaw, Hilda Corrine
87, of Warwick, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Allentown, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Melba (Kramus) Hennemuth.
She is survived by her son, Daniel J. Barnshaw of Warwick and a sister, Dorries Schaffer of Emmaus, PA.
She was a sister of the late Henry Hennemuth and Jean Deegan.
Her funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 3PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 2PM-3PM.
For full obituary please visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
