Hilda (Jarjoura) Juczyk
JUCZYK, HILDA (JARJOURA)
94, passed away Friday November 20, 2020 at the Grandview Center in Cumberland, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Theodore Juczyk.
Born in Central Falls, RI she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Nora (Mehsen) Jarjoura. She lived in Central Falls most of her life.
Hilda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and also traveling worldwide.
She is survived by one son James T. Juczyk of Central Falls, RI and her goddaughter Leslie Kando of Pawtucket, RI, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Delores Kando, Gloria O'Connor, Mitchell, James, George and Gabriel Jarjoura.
The family would like to especially thank the Medical Staff and Administration of the Grandview Center and also the Nurses at Beacon Hospice.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held Wednesday November 25, 2020. For on line condolences, please visit romenskifh.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
