Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Temple Beth El Cemetery
4620 North Main Street
Fall River, MA
Hilda L. "Honey" (Leavitt) Reiser

Hilda L. "Honey" (Leavitt) Reiser Obituary
REISER, HILDA "HONEY" L. (LEAVITT)
of Swansea, MA, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at home, two days after her 100th birthday. She was the wife of the late Milton Reiser. Born in Worcester, MA, a daughter of the late Daniel and Ida (Sandberg) Leavitt, Honey lived in Swansea for almost 70 years. She and her husband owned and operated Topsy's Chicken Coop in Swansea from 1951 to 1974. She was a long-time congregant of Temple Beth El in Fall River, MA, where she was an active member of the Sisterhood. She is survived by her sons, Daniel J. Reiser of Brooklyn, NY, and David R. Reiser (Andrea) of Narragansett, RI, and five grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Debra E. Reiser. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:30 am at Temple Beth El Cemetery, 4620 North Main Street, Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Debra E. Reiser Memorial Scholarship, c/o Joseph Case High School, 70 School Street, Swansea, MA 02777 or Temple Beth El, 385 High Street, Fall River, MA 02720. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Community Home for funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset
Published in The Providence Journal on June 14, 2019
