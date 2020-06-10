Hilda Ricci
RICCI, HILDA
93, formerly of North Providence, passed away on June 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Adolph Ricci. Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Domenica (Ottaviano) Ricci.
Hilda could always be found at Ricci's Supermarket, her family's business.
She is survived by twelve nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John C. and Basil E. Ricci.
Services and burial in St. Ann Cemetery will be private. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
