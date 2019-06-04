|
Beller, Dr. Hilliard I.
Son of Sophia (Aaronson) Beller and David Beller of Brooklyn, NY. Husband of the late Leila (Ehrenstein) Beller. Beloved father of Susan Beller and doting grandfather of Sarah "Sam" Donahue, both of Providence. Devoted brother of Ruth (Beller) Rosenbaum of New Rochelle, New York. Dr. Beller received his Ph.D. in English from New York University and went on to have a distinguished career, first as an English professor and then as Chief Editor for the Rhode Island Publications Society for over thirty years. He was a competitive chess player, and was regionally ranked while a member of the Rhode Island Chess Club in the 1980s. In addition to his daughter and granddaughter, Dr. Beller leaves behind his dear friend Frances Scribner of Cranston, as well as a small treasure trove of his poetry and works of fiction. Services will be held at Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope Street, Providence at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with burial to follow at Swan Point Cemetery and reception in The Garden Room. Dr. Beller's family asks that you please consider making a donation to the Rhode Island Publications Society or the Rhode Island Historical Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019