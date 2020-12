Or Copy this URL to Share

FIRST ANNIVERSARY HON. JOSEPH F. RODGERS, JR. December 6, 2019 Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed, so very dear. YOUR LOVING FAMILY





