|
|
BOOTT, HOPE (STRACHAN)
formerly of Pawtucket and Lincoln, RI, died peacefully at her son's home in Vienna, VA on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was 96 years old. She was married to the late William Albert Boott of Pawtucket who passed away in 1998. Born March 14, 1923 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late George Douglas MacKenzie and Ethel Jackson (Foulkes) Strachan. Her only sister, Ethel (Strachan) Hines died in 1995. She is survived by her son, Robert Alan Boott; four grandchildren, Jonathan and Matthew Boott, Lindsay (Boott) Walsh and Elizabeth (Boott) Emsurak; and her five great grandchildren, Jackson and Albert Boott, Carter and Grayson Walsh, and Declan Emsurak.
She had been a life-long resident of Pawtucket until she moved to assisted living at Atria Lincoln Place in Lincoln. She remained there for 5 years until illness necessitated her move to Virginia to live with her son Robert and his wife Judy in 1992.
After completing the three year program at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Mrs. Boott continued as a nurse at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital for the next 34 years. In 1985, she retired as the Night Nursing Supervisor.
She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley Historical Society in Lincoln.
At her request, a private funeral will be held at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln followed by interment in the family plot in Moshassuck Cemetery in Central Falls, RI. For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 3, 2019