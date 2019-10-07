|
Kaufman, Hope (Hornstein)
93, passed away October 4 in her daughter's arms at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. Beloved mother and dearest friend of Meredith Kaufman Ricci and her husband, John. Hope's greatest joys in life were her cherished grandsons, David G. and Michael J. Ricci. Her gentle and loving soul will be deeply missed. Graveside services will be held TUESDAY at 10:00 a.m. in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Road, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920 or St. Elizabeth Home Activities Dept., 1 St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818. Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 7, 2019