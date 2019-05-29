|
Turner, Hope
Hope (Harrington) Turner, 73, of Barrington, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, after a 35-year battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, with excellent final care at the CCU at Rhode Island Hospital.
Hope was born in Providence, RI to the late Geneva (Ellis) Harrington and late William C. Harrington, both of Barrington. She was raised in Barrington, where she graduated from Barrington High School in 1964. In 1966, she graduated from Vernon Court Junior College in Newport, RI.
She was the wife of Jack L. Turner Jr. of El Dorado, AR and the proud mother of Stephanie Turner of Barrington, RI, married to Robbie Mantooth; Justin Turner of South Windsor, CT; and Joshua Turner, married to Jessica (Bullock) Turner of Montpelier, VT. She adored her three grandchildren, Stephanie and Robbie's sons Liam and Aidan Mantooth, and Joshua and Jess' daughter, Lily Hope Turner. Hope also leaves two brothers, Mark E. Harrington of Boston, MA and William C. Harrington Jr. of Campton, NH; and many wonderful nieces and nephews and their spouses and children.
Most importantly, Hope was the smiling face at Barrington Middle school and Hampden Meadows School, where she greeted children and parents daily for many years. Whatever their problems were, Hope helped solve them. She particularly loved the children and always made the students feel happy and secure. After 30 years of employment, Hope retired in June of 2016 to an adoring crowd of fellow colleagues, school officials, and many friends who held a retirement banquet at Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington. After retirement she volunteered at the school, reading books to the classes. She loved her Barrington School family, and she will be missed by so many.
She was a busy mother, leading Brownie troops, getting the boys to Cub Scouts and all the sports they played. She was a Little League softball coach, always making sure everyone played. It was more important to her that the players had fun than win a game. Opening day was always special to her and her children, when the ceremony was held at Harrington Field in Haines Park, named in honor of her late father who was one of the founders of Little League in Barrington.
She was a lover of nature, planting beautiful gardens in her yard and picking wild flowers whenever and wherever she could. She knew all the flowers' names and loved all creatures big and small that lived in her yard. It was always exciting when a mother fox made her den in her backyard and she could watch the kits play. She loved the beach and many memories were made of summers spent at the family beach house in Matunuck, RI.
She always had a kind word for everyone and had so many friends that she loved to help and in the past years helped her, although she was fiercely independent. She was small in stature but had a big, loving personality with an amazing sense of humor and contagious laugh.
Flowers are respectfully accepted (please leave out gladiolus) and if you bring a backyard bouquet, all the better. However, contributions to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 2348 Post Road, Suite 211 Warwick, RI 02886, would be deeply appreciated.
The wake will be held at Wilbur-Romano Funeral home 615 Main St. Warren, RI from 4-8 pm. A funeral service and Catholic mass will be held at St Luke's Church 108 Washington Rd, Barrington, RI.at 10am.
Please go to www.wilbur-romano.com to leave a memory or condolence.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019